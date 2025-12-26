Video: Israeli Soldier Rams Vehicle Into Praying Palestinian Man In West Bank

An Israeli reservist soldier with a rifle slung on his back rammed an ATV into a Palestinian man who was praying on the side of a road in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Israeli military has said.

"Footage was received of an armed individual running over a Palestinian individual," it said in a statement, adding the individual was a reservist and his military service had been terminated.

The Israeli military also said that his weapon had been confiscated as the man acted "in severe violation of his authority".

Shocking footage shows an armed Israeli settler driving a four-wheel-drive vehicle and deliberately running over a Palestinian worshipper for no apparent reason, then continuing to try to push him off the road. The incident occurred near Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/4RQuY3jdLv — ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) December 25, 2025

Video footage shows the Israeli man ramming the vehicle into the Palestinian man, who falls over. The soldier, who was in civilian clothes in the clip, then yells and gestures at him to leave the area.

The Palestinian man went to the hospital after the attack but is now at home, as he was unhurt. Majdi Abu Mokho, the father of the Palestinian man, said that his son now has pain in both of his legs after the attack. He also claimed that the soldier sprayed pepper spray on his son, although it has not been shown in the video.

"The assailant is a known settler. He set up an outpost near the village, and with other settlers he comes to graze his livestock, blocks the road and provokes the residents," Mokho told AFP.

According to the Times of Israel, the man had been arrested on Thursday night and will be under house arrest for 5 days. The outlet also reported that the same man had also opened fire inside the village in what the Israeli Defence Forces described as a "serious breach of his authority".

This year ​was one of the most violent on record for Israeli civilian attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, according to United Nations data that shows more than 750 injuries.

More than a thousand Palestinians were killed in the West Bank between October 7, 2023, and October 17, 2025, mostly in operations by security forces and some by settler violence, according to the UN In the same period, 57 Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks.