Video Shows Israeli Settlers Beating 64-Year-Old Palestinian Man In West Bank

A video circulating on social media shows dozens of masked men dressed in black hitting and kicking a man on the ground. Israeli settlers beat a 67-year-old man, Basim Saleh Yassin, as he was trying to flee a plant nursery in the West Bank.

The footage shows Yassin running from a group of masked men before falling down. One man kicks him, and another hits him twice with what appears to be a stick. Yassin stays on his knees as he's struck again and then places his hands on the ground. As the men are leaving, one kicks him in the head while others strike him again until he's seen lying on the pavement.

The workers in the German-Palestinian-run nursery fled when they saw the Israeli settlers approaching, however, Yassin is deaf and could not hear the warnings, his family member said, per a report by the Associated Press.

Yassin sustained injuries to his face, chest and back. He was in the hospital with broken bones in his hand, witnesses said.

This is one of many incidents related to rising cases of Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the perpetrators are a "handful of extremists", but for Palestinians, the problem is far greater, as attacks have become a daily occurrence.

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 war and has since settled over 500,000 Jews in the West Bank.

Settlements are widely considered illegal under international law. Last month, Israel's Cabinet approved a proposal for 19 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank as the government pushes ahead with a construction binge that further threatens the possibility of a Palestinian state.

And Israel has cleared the final hurdle before starting construction on a contentious settlement project near Jerusalem that would effectively cut the West Bank in two, according to a government tender reported this month.

