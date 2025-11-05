Advertisement

UGC NET December 2025: Exam Body Issues Important Advisory For Candidates

The test will be administered nationwide in computer-based format from December 31 to January 7, 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UGC NET December 2025: Exam Body Issues Important Advisory For Candidates
NTA advised candidates to visit UGC NET's official website for updates.
  • NTA urges candidates to register for UGC NET December 2025 before Nov 7, 11:50 pm
  • Registration available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in with application fee payment required
  • Application fees vary by category, ranging from Rs 325 to Rs 1,150, payable online
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a public notice and advised students to complete the registration process for UGC NET December 2025 before the registration portal closes. Candidates can visit the official website of NTA ugcnet.nta.nic.in to complete the process.

According to NTA, the application window will be closed on November 7 at 11.50 pm. "All students who have not yet completed the process are once again advised to ensure that they fill out and submit the online application form paying the prescribed examination fee. Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference," said NTA in a notification.

It is reiterated that only candidates who have successfully paid the fee will be considered as having completed the application process. Candidates are also advised to check their particulars carefully before fee payment, as no change shall be permitted later, said the testing agency.

Also Read: JNU Awaits Central Panel Election Results After 67% Voter Turnout

Steps to register the online form:

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET (ugcnet.nta.nic.in)

2. Click the UGC NET December 2025 registration link.

3. Fill in the required details that appear on the page.

4. Make application fee payment online.

5. Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 1,150 for the general/unreserved category, Rs 600 for the general-EWS/OBC-NCL category, and Rs 325 for the third gender and SC/ST/PwD categories. The payment will be made online.

The window for corrections will open from November 10 to 12, 2025. The test will be administered nationwide in computer-based format from December 31 to January 7, 2026. NTA advised candidates to visit UGC NET's official website for updates.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UGC NET December 2025, UGC NET December 2025 Advisory, UGC NET Exam Advisory 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com