UGC NET December 2025: Exam Body Issues Important Advisory For Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a public notice and advised students to complete the registration process for UGC NET December 2025 before the registration portal closes. Candidates can visit the official website of NTA ugcnet.nta.nic.in to complete the process.

According to NTA, the application window will be closed on November 7 at 11.50 pm. "All students who have not yet completed the process are once again advised to ensure that they fill out and submit the online application form paying the prescribed examination fee. Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference," said NTA in a notification.

It is reiterated that only candidates who have successfully paid the fee will be considered as having completed the application process. Candidates are also advised to check their particulars carefully before fee payment, as no change shall be permitted later, said the testing agency.

Steps to register the online form:

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET (ugcnet.nta.nic.in)

2. Click the UGC NET December 2025 registration link.

3. Fill in the required details that appear on the page.

4. Make application fee payment online.

5. Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 1,150 for the general/unreserved category, Rs 600 for the general-EWS/OBC-NCL category, and Rs 325 for the third gender and SC/ST/PwD categories. The payment will be made online.

The window for corrections will open from November 10 to 12, 2025. The test will be administered nationwide in computer-based format from December 31 to January 7, 2026. NTA advised candidates to visit UGC NET's official website for updates.