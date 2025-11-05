JNU Awaits Central Panel Election Results After 67% Voter Turnout

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University are eagerly waiting for the results of the Central Panel post, which are scheduled to be declared on Thursday (November 6) after a 67 per cent voter turnout recorded on Wednesday. This year 9043 students were eligible to cast their votes for 20 candidates.

The election was fought for the Central panel president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary posts. The counting will begin at 9 pm for tomorrow's result.

This election, the left wing's All India Students' Association (AISA), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and Students' Federation of India (SFI) came together to fight Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Aditi Mishra for the post of president, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice-president, Sunil Yadav for general secretary, and Danish Ali for Joint Secretary represent the left-wing while Vikas Patel for the post of president, Tanya Kumari as vice-president, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary and Anuj for Joint Secretary for ABVP.

Also Read | QS World University Rankings Asia 2026: Check Top Institutions In India

Women have a significant presence this year, accounting for about 30 per cent of central panel nominations and 25 percent of school councillor nominations.

JNU has traditionally been dominated by the Left-wing. Last year, Nitish Kumar of the AISA won the post of President, while Vaibhav Meena of the ABVP secured the post of Joint Secretary.

Students at the campus talk about women and Dalit representation and are demanding more aid and healthcare facilities for both. Both camps are confident of their victory, and the entire campus is eagerly awaiting the results.