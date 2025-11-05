QS World University Rankings Asia 2026: Check Top Institutions In India

The global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026. As per the rankings, University of Hong Kong has been named the best university in Asia. While, Hong Kong dominates the top tier, with five institutions among Asia's top 10, representation of Indian universities has increased to 1,125 per cent.

India's representation in the QS Asia rankings has surged from 24 institutions in 2016 to 294 in 2026.

Seven Indian universities are placed in the top 100, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500.

IIT Delhi remains India's highest-ranked institution for the fifth straight year, placing at joint 59th position. Nineteen Indian universities achieved their highest-ever performance, including Chandigarh University, BITS Pilani, Shoolini University and OP Jindal Global University.

The following is the list of the top institutions in India as per QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) Indian Institute of Science Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) University of Delhi Chandigarh University Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) Jawaharlal Nehru University Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) UPES Amity University Lovely Professional University (LPU) Jamia Millia Islamia Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Anna University Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India Savitribai Phule Pune University Jadavpur University University of Calcutta Banaras Hindu University SRM Institute of Science and Technology Indian Institute of Technology Indore Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi) University of Mumbai

This 17th edition of the rankings is the largest to date, featuring 1,529 universities across 25 higher education systems.