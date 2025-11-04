Hong Kong University Tops QS Asia Rankings 2026; India Shines As Research Hub

The University of Hong Kong has been named the best university in Asia in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026 released today by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds. It moves up one position from last year, replacing Peking University, which now ranks second. Singapore's Nanyang Technological University has climbed to joint-third, alongside the National University of Singapore.

This 17th edition of the rankings is the largest to date, featuring 1,529 universities across 25 higher education systems, with 558 institutions debuting. China (Mainland) has registered the biggest expansion, adding 261 institutions to reach a total of 395, reclaiming its position as the most represented system. India, which held the top spot for the last two years, added 137 universities to reach 294 ranked institutions - the second-highest representation.

India's representation in the QS Asia rankings has surged from 24 institutions in 2016 to 294 in 2026, marking a 1,125% increase - significantly outpacing China's 273% rise over the decade.

Hong Kong Leads Top 10

Hong Kong dominates the top tier, with five institutions among Asia's top 10. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has risen to sixth place, while the Hong Kong Polytechnic University enters the top 10 for the first time at 10th.

Asia Top 10 - QS Asia 2026

1. The University of Hong Kong

2. Peking University

3. National University of Singapore

3. Nanyang Technological University

5. Fudan University

6. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

7. The Chinese University of Hong Kong

7. City University of Hong Kong

9. Tsinghua University

10. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

India's Research Strengths Stand Out

Indian institutions continue to show strong gains driven by the National Education Policy and sustained growth in research capabilities. Seven Indian universities are placed in the top 100, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500.

India leads Asia in research productivity, dominating the Papers per Faculty indicator with five universities in the top 10 and 28 in the top 50 - more than double China's count. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal ranks first in Asia for Papers per Faculty.

IIT Delhi remains India's highest-ranked institution for the fifth straight year, placing joint 59th. Nineteen Indian universities achieved their highest-ever performance, including Chandigarh University, BITS Pilani, Shoolini University and OP Jindal Global University.

India also leads Asia in the Staff with PhD indicator, with 11 institutions among the top 23. Overall, 36 Indian universities improved their Employer Reputation scores, including significant gains by IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee.

Jessica Turner, CEO, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said: "India's higher education transformation is now visible in the data... The entry of over 130 Indian universities into this year's Asia rankings is a strong signal of depth as well as breadth. As research ecosystems mature and international partnerships scale, India is positioning itself... as a global knowledge leader."

Dr Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director - Africa, Middle East & South Asia, added: "From affordability to research intensity, the data shows a system scaling quality at pace... The next decade will be decisive: integrating global collaboration, digital competencies and industry partnership will enable Indian universities to power the region's innovation networks."