JNUSU Election Vote Counting Underway; Left Unity Leads On All Four Central Posts

The counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections is currently underway, with results expected by Thursday evening. After counting 1,029 votes so far, the Left Unity panel has taken the lead on all four central posts, president, vice president, general secretary, and joint secretary.

According to the JNU Election Committee, a total of 9,043 students were eligible to vote this year, with a turnout of 67%. Polling concluded around 5:30 PM on Tuesday, witnessing long queues and enthusiastic participation from students across the campus.

The Left Unity (LU) alliance, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), has fielded Aditi Mishra for president, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice president, Sunil Yadav for general secretary, and Danish Ali for joint secretary.

As per the early trends:

President: Aditi (LU) leads with 399 votes, followed by Vijaya (PSA) with 280 and Vikas Patel (ABVP) with 258.

Vice President: Gopika (LU) leads with 597 votes; Tanya (ABVP) has 316, and Shanawaz (NSUI) 88.

General Secretary: Sunil (LU) leads with 380 votes, narrowly ahead of Rajeshwar (ABVP) with 371.

Joint Secretary: Danish (LU) is leading with 487 votes, followed by Anuj (ABVP) with 307.

A total of 20 candidates are in the fray for the four top posts. The elections, often reflecting broader ideological battles, are primarily contested between the Left Unity bloc and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP campaigned on themes of performance and nationalism, while the Left bloc's agenda focused on inclusion, accessibility, and student welfare. Notably, women make up nearly 30% of central panel nominations and 25% of school councillor candidates this year.



In the previous JNUSU elections, AISA's Nitish Kumar had won the president's post, while ABVP's Vaibhav Meena broke the Left's decade-long dominance by winning the joint secretary position - marking a significant moment in JNU's campus politics.