UGC NET Exams Start December 31: When Will National Testing Agency Release Admit Card?

UGC NET Exam Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test 2025 admit card soon for the examination scheduled to be conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026. Once released, candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the agency - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The city slip for the same was released on December 20, 2025.

The UGC-NET December examination will be held on December 31, 2025, January 2, 3, 5, 6 and January 7, 2026. The examination will be held a as Computer Based Test (CBT) for 85 subjects across the country in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET Admit Card: How To Download UGC NET Admit Card?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit Card/Hall Ticket For UGC NET December 2025".

A new page will open, enter your application number, password and security pin.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

On December 31, 2025, examinations will be conducted in only one shift, which is 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift sees no exams on that day. Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website of the agency and those who face difficulty in downloading the city slip or admit card/hall tickets can contact the agency through email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.