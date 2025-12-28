UGC National Eligibility Test December 2025 Exam: Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

UGC NET December Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2025 session admit card. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download their hall tickets/admit card on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examinations will be held on December 31, 2025, January 2, 3, 5, 6 and January 7, 2026 and the admit card has been released for the December 31 test.

Direct Download Link - "UGC NET December Admit Card Download Link"

NTA UGC-NET December 2025 Session: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit card for UGC-NET December 2025" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password and click on "Submit".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The admit cards for the other December session examination will be released in due course by the agency. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging on the official website.

Candidates unable to download their tickets or facing any other discrepancy should immediately contact the agency through phone; 011-40759000 or mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.