UGC NET December 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the UGC NET December 2025 exam from tomorrow, December 31, 2025. The test will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and would conclude on January 7, 2026. The paper will comprise of two sections with objective type multiple-choice questions. The questions in Part - 1 will assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. There will be a total of 50 questions for 100 marks each in this section. The section B is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. This section will have a total of 100 questions for 200 marks.

Important guidelines for UGC NET 2025 exam

The candidates must report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the exam.

Candidates must report at the examination hall as per stipulated time mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates should take their seat immediately after opening of the examination hall. If the candidates do not report in time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay etc., they are likely to miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the exam rooms/halls.

The candidate must show, on demand, the admit card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the exam hall. The test centre staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates.

A candidate who does not possess the valid admit card will not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit on their allocated seat only. In case of a candidate who changes room/hall or the seat on his/her own other than the one allotted, candidature will be cancelled, and no plea would be accepted for it.

The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the admit card. In case of any difference, candidates must check the same with the invigilator concerned.

Candidate may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency or any other information during the course of examination.