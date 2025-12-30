UGC-NET December 2025 Admit Card Released For January 2 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for UGC-NET December 2025 examination scheduled on January 2, 2026. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their login credentials and are advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned.

As per the public notice issued on December 29, 2025, the UGC-NET will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects at examination centres across the country. The examination will be held on multiple dates December 31, 2025; January 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, 2026.

The UGC said candidates have already been informed about their examination city and date through the city intimation slip. Admit cards for the remaining examination dates will be released in due course. In case of any difficulty, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

About the exam:

The UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, in computer-based test (CBT) mode, from 31 December 2025 to 7 January 2026. The examination will be held in a single session, with a total duration of three hours.

The exam will have two papers. Paper I will focus on teaching and research aptitude, and it will include 50 questions. Paper II will be subject-specific, and it will contain 100 questions.

Candidates will be able to check important details, such as the exact exam centre, roll number and session timing, after the UGC NET December 2025 admit card is released.