UGC NET 2025 Admit Card Released For All Exam Dates, Download Link Here

UGC NET Exam: without a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear
UGC NET Exam 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) admit cards for all examinations scheduled to be conducted from January 2 to January 7, 2026. Candidates can now download their admit cards on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Direct Download Link - "UGC NET December 2025 Session Admit Card Download Link"
NTA UGC-NET December 2025 Session: How To Download Admit Card?
- Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Admit card for UGC-NET December 2025" under the "Candidate Activity" board.
- Enter your application number and password and click on "Submit".
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
The NTA conducted the first examination today, December 31 and the rest of the examination dates are January 2, 3, 5, 6 and January 7, 2026.
UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Examination Guidelines
- Candidates must reach the exam centre 2 hours before the exam to complete frisking and registration; entry closes 30 minutes before the exam.
- Candidates should enter the exam hall at the time mentioned on the admit card.
- Candidates must take their seat immediately after the exam hall opens, as late arrival may cause them to miss important instructions.
- Candidates must carry and show their admit card downloaded from the NTA website when asked by the staff.
- Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.
- Each candidate will get a seat with their roll number and must sit only there; changing seats can lead to cancellation of candidature.
- Candidates should check that the subject on the computer matches the subject on the admit card and inform the invigilator if there is any issue.
- For technical problems, medical help, or any exam-related query, candidates can contact the invigilator or centre superintendent.
Candidates who are not able to download their hall tickets/admit card or are facing any other discrepancy can contact the agency through phone; 011-40759000 or mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.