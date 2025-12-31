UGC NET 2025 Admit Card Released For All Exam Dates, Download Link Here

UGC NET Exam 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) admit cards for all examinations scheduled to be conducted from January 2 to January 7, 2026. Candidates can now download their admit cards on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Direct Download Link - "UGC NET December 2025 Session Admit Card Download Link"

NTA UGC-NET December 2025 Session: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit card for UGC-NET December 2025" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password and click on "Submit".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The NTA conducted the first examination today, December 31 and the rest of the examination dates are January 2, 3, 5, 6 and January 7, 2026.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Examination Guidelines

Candidates must reach the exam centre 2 hours before the exam to complete frisking and registration; entry closes 30 minutes before the exam.

Candidates should enter the exam hall at the time mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates must take their seat immediately after the exam hall opens, as late arrival may cause them to miss important instructions.

Candidates must carry and show their admit card downloaded from the NTA website when asked by the staff.

Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Each candidate will get a seat with their roll number and must sit only there; changing seats can lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates should check that the subject on the computer matches the subject on the admit card and inform the invigilator if there is any issue.

For technical problems, medical help, or any exam-related query, candidates can contact the invigilator or centre superintendent.

Candidates who are not able to download their hall tickets/admit card or are facing any other discrepancy can contact the agency through phone; 011-40759000 or mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.