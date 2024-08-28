UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released For Exams Up To September 3

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC NET 2024 exams, which are scheduled to be conducted until September 3. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. They are required to enter their application number and password to access the admit card.

However, the hall ticket for the exam scheduled to be held on September 4 has not yet been released.

The official notification reads: "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC NET June 2024 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects at different cities across the country between 21st August 2024 and 4th September 2024. The candidates have already been informed about the city and date of examination."

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the NTA UGC NET official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on "UGC NET June 2024: Click Here to Download Admit Card for 21st to 3rd September 2024 Exam"

Enter your login details

Check the admit card and save it

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Students are required to present their hall ticket, a valid government-issued photo ID, and two passport-sized photographs (ideally matching the one uploaded during registration) at the exam hall.

UGC NET 2024: Examination Pattern

The test will consist of two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The entrance exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.