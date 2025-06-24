Advertisement

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card Out For June 25 To 27 Exams, Here's How To Download

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card: The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to June 29, 2025, covering 85 subjects across various cities nationwide.

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2025 Admit Card for exams scheduled on June 25, 26, and 27. Candidates appearing on these dates can now download their hall tickets from the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to June 29, 2025, covering 85 subjects across examination centers nationwide.

What Is the UGC NET Exam?

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is conducted to determine eligibility for:

    •    Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
    •    Assistant Professor roles in Indian colleges and universities

Clearing this exam opens up opportunities in academia and research for postgraduate candidates across disciplines.

What Does the Admit Card Include?

Your UGC NET 2025 Admit Card will include:
    •    Candidate's personal details
    •    Selected subject
    •    Exam date and timing
    •    Roll number
    •    Exam center address
    •    Test-day instructions and guidelines

Admit cards will not be sent by post. Duplicate admit cards will not be issued at the exam center under any circumstances.

How to Download UGC NET 2025 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link on the homepage
  • Log in using your application number and password
  • View and download your admit card
  • Take a printout for exam-day use

UGC NET 2025: Exam Structure

The UGC NET exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 carries 100 marks and includes 50 multiple-choice questions that test teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness. On the other hand, Paper 2 has 200 marks and comprises 100 multiple-choice questions that focus on domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, and all questions are compulsory. 

Next Admit Cards?

Currently, admit cards are only available for exams on June 25, 26, and 27. Candidates scheduled to appear on June 28 and 29 are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

