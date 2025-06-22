UGC NET Admit Card 2025 For June 25 Exam Released, Direct Link Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) scheduled to be held on June 25, 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to June 29, 2025, covering 85 subjects across various cities nationwide. The admit card contains essential details such as the exam center, date and time, and candidate information.

Steps To Download UGC NET Admit Card 2025

Step 1. Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link to download the admit card on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your application number and password to log in

Step 4. View and download the admit card displayed on the screen

Step 5. Print a copy for examination purposes

The admit card includes personal details, selected subject, roll number, exam center, exam timings, and test-day guidelines. Candidates must carefully read and follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card. Admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate admit cards will be issued at the exam center.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

The UGC NET exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 carries 100 marks and includes 50 multiple-choice questions that test teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness. On the other hand, Paper 2 has 200 marks and comprises 100 multiple-choice questions that focus on domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate.

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, and all questions are compulsory.

The UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. By clearing this exam, candidates can pursue a career in academia and research.