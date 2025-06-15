UGC National Eligibility Test Intimation Slip Expected To Be Out Today, Check Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The city intimation slip notification will be released on the official website 10 days prior to the exam.

UGC-NET 2025 Examination: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to release the city intimation slip for National Eligibility Test (NET) today, June 15, 2025. Once released, candidates who applied for the examination will be able to download the city intimation slip on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

THE UGC-NET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted in Compute-Based Test (CBT) format from June 25 to June 29, 2025.

As per the official notice issued by the UGC, the city intimation slip notification will be released on the official website 10 days prior to the examination.

UGC-NET 2025 Examination: How To Download Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Under the "Candidate activity" section, click on "UGC NET June 2025: Click Here To City Intimation"

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials.

The city intimation slip will be automatically downloaded.

Save the intimation slip for future reference.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam for the following purposes in Indian colleges and universities:

Eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Eligibility for Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Admission to Ph.D. programs only.

