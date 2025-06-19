UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip Out, Direct Link Here

UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2025 city intimation slip. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the slip from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Direct Link To Download UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Sl

The city intimation slip includes details of the exam city where the candidate's test center is located. This helps students plan their travel and make necessary accommodation arrangements in advance. The official UGC NET admit cards are likely to be released 2-3 days before the exam date.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025. To access the city slip, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

Steps To Download UGC NET 2025 City Intimation Slip

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the "City Intimation Slip" link on the homepage

Enter your UGC NET application number, date of birth, and the security pin

Submit and download the city slip for reference

UGC NET June 2025 Exam Pattern

Paper 1

• Marks: 100

• Questions: 50

• Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

• Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness

Paper 2

• Marks: 200

• Questions: 100

• Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

• Focus: Subject/domain-specific knowledge selected by the candidate

The total exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any breaks. All questions in both papers are compulsory.

The UGC NET is conducted by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission to determine the eligibility of Indian candidates for Assistant Professor posts and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.