UGC NET City Intimation Slips For August 27 Exam To Be Out Shortly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for all UGC NET 2024 exams except for August 26, 2024, which is postponed to August 27, 2024 on account of Krishna Janmashtmi. The city intimation slip for August 27 exam will be released shortly on the official website of the UGC.

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 is scheduled between August 21 to September 4, 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UGC-NET to download the city intimation slips. Applicants will be required to use their login credentials such as application number, date of birth to access the slips.

The city intimation slips will include details about the centre where the examination will be held. This will allow students to plan their travel and search for accommodation accordingly. Admit cards are expected to be issued two to three days before the exam.

The UGC NET exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format for 83 subjects.

The June session of UGC NET, initially set for June 18, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. However, investigations confirmed that no leak had occurred.

The entrance exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC NET will cover 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.



