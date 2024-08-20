UGC NET- City Intimation Slip Out For August 27 Exam, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for UGC NET exam scheduled for August 27, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UGC-NET to download the city intimation slips. Applicants will be required to use their login credentials such as application number, date of birth to access the slips.



The agency had earlier released the city intimation slip for all exams except for August 27.

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 is scheduled between August 21 to September 4, 2024.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 Retest: Exam Begins On August 21, Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

An official notification on the UGC NET website reads, "The NTA is now displaying the advance intimation for allotment of examination city for UGC –NET June 2024 to be conducted on 27th August 2024. The candidates are advised to check/download their examination city intimation slip of UGC –NET June 2024, (using Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 18th August 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein."



"The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates," added the notification.



The city intimation slips will include details about the centre where the examination will be held. This will allow students to plan their travel and search for accommodation accordingly. Admit cards are expected to be issued two to three days before the exam.



The UGC NET exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format for 83 subjects.

The June session of UGC NET, initially set for June 18, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. However, investigations confirmed that no leak had occurred.



The entrance exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

