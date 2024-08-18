UGC NET June 2024 Retest: Exam Begins On August 21, Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

UGC NET June 2024 Retest: The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Entrance Test (NET) 2024 is scheduled to commence on August 21. The exam will be held in multiple shifts at several centres until September 4.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the exam in a computer-based testing (CBT) mode. The test will occur in two sessions: the first from 9am to 12pm, and the second from 3pm to 6pm, as stated in the official announcement.

Medium Of Question Paper

Candidates will receive the question paper in the language they selected while filling out the application form. The available languages are English and Hindi, except for language-specific papers. It is essential to answer the questions in the same medium chosen during the application process. In cases where there is any ambiguity in the translation of questions, the English version will be considered final.

Marking Scheme Explained

Each question carries 2 marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Unanswered questions or those marked for review will not earn any marks.

If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all candidates who attempted it will receive full marks for that question.

Items To Bring To Exam Centre

Candidates are required to bring the following items to the exam centre: