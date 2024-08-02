UGC NET June 2024: National Testing Agency Releases Re-test Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 for the June session. Those set to appear in the re-test can access the schedule by visiting the official website. The city intimation slips will be issued 10 days before the exam.

Earlier, the exam was held in pen and paper mode on June 18 in two shifts: from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3pm to 6pm.

The UGC NET June 2024 was cancelled a day after it was held due to an alleged paper leak. The test was conducted across 317 cities nationwide, with 9 lakh candidates appearing in it.

The exam is held twice a year for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professor posts, and enrollment in PhD programs in universities and colleges.

Check the complete schedule here

"Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify for the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the universities/colleges/state governments concerned, as the case may be, for recruitment of Assistant Professors," the official notice states.

The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will comprise objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card thoroughly. The admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate admit cards will be issued at the exam centre.