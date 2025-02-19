CSIR NET 2025 City Intimation Slip To Be Out Soon, Check Details

CSIR NET 2025 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) city intimation slip. Registered candidates can download the slip by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET exam city intimation slip link

Step 3. Enter login details

Step 4. Check the CSIR NET Exam City Slip 2025 displayed on the screen

Step 5. Save it for future reference

CSIR NET December 2024: Schedule

Mathematical Sciences - February 28, 2025

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences - February 28, 2025

Chemical Sciences - February 28, 2025

Life Sciences - March 1, 2025

Physical Sciences - March 2, 2025

The CSIR UGC NET exam is an important assessment for Indian nationals seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes at Indian universities and colleges.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowship programme is aimed at National Science & Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates who qualify in the test conducted by it.

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is known for its cutting-edge R&D knowledge base in diverse science & technology (S&T) areas and is a contemporary R&D organisation.

CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology, ranging from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering, and information technology. It provides significant technological interventions in many areas concerning societal efforts, including environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, and both farm and non-farm sectors.