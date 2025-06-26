National Testing Agency To Close Registration Window For CSIR-UGC Test 2025 Today, Apply Here

CSIR NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2025) today, June 26, 2025 (11:59 PM). Candidates who are yet to apply for the test can do so by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET 2025: How To Apply For The CSIR NET ?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, Click on "Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025 : Click Here to Register/Login".

A new link will open.

Click on "New candidate Register here".

Accept the acknowledgement and click on "proceed".

Then, use any of the identification document such as adhaar card, digilocker to register for the exam.

After verifying the identification document, you will need to fill in details such as personal details, present address and permanent address.

Upon successful completion of the form, you will be registered for the CSIR NET exam.

CSIR NET 2025: Important Details

Candidates must pay the fee for the test before June 27, 2025 (11:59 PM).

Candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form from June 28 to June 29, 2025 (11:59 PM).

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check when the correction window will be open and verify their details. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately inform the authority via email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

