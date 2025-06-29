National Testing Agency To Close Application Correction Portal For CSIR-UGC Test 2025 Today, Details Here

CSIR NET 2025 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2025) today, June 29, 2025 (11:59 PM). Candidates can login and make corrections on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET 2025: How To Make Corrections In The Application?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, Click on "Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025 : Click Here to Register/Login".

A new link will open.

Enter your login credentials of application number and password.

Then, click on "Corrections In The Particulars of Application form".

Make the changes as required.

Download and save the acknowledgment regarding the changes made.

CSIR NET 2025: What Corrections Candidates Can Update/Add?

Candidates who used Adhaar Id and those who did not for verification are allowed to make changes only in the following fields:

Date Of Birth

Category

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Candidates are not allowed to make changes in their Name, Gender, Photo and Signature, Mobile Number, Email Address, Permanent and Correspondence Address and their Exam City.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates must immediately inform the authority via email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.