UGC Internship 2026: Applications Open For Under Graduate Students; Check Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has opened applications for internships and research internships for undergraduate (UG) students. The announcement was shared on X, inviting students to apply and outlining guidelines for participation.

Students interested in gaining practical experience, improving their research skills and boosting their employability can check out the various internship options available on the official UGC website at ugc.gov.in.

Key Highlights of UGC Internships for UG Students:

Employability-Focused: Interns will get opportunities to work on real-world projects and gain practical exposure.

Interns will get opportunities to work on real-world projects and gain practical exposure. Research-Focused: Students will receive hands-on training in research methods and tools, helping them build strong research skills.

These internships aim to give undergraduate students a mix of professional work experience and advanced research training to prepare them for future careers or further studies.

For more details and to apply, visit the official UGC website.