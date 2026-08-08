Elderly Woman Killed As Cop's Son, Drunk, Crashes Mercedes In Delhi

Out on a morning walk, an elderly woman was killed in Delhi's Narela after a speeding Mercedes rammed another vehicle. The incident occurred outside Himalaya Apartments in Mamurpur this morning. The victim has been identified as Urmila, 70, a local. Behind the Mercedes' wheels was Shubham, the son of a sub-inspector in the Haryana Police.

Eyewitnesses claim Shubham was drunk at the time of the crash. The police arrested him from the spot.

The Mercedes collided head-on with a Wagon R around 8 am today, as per the preliminary inquiry. In the impact, the WagonR was thrown back and hit a three-wheeler loading van parked at a distance behind, police said.

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Urmila, a local, got trapped between the three-wheeler and the Wagon R. She sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, the officials added. The Wagon R's driver sustained minor injuries and was given first-aid.

As per eyewitness accounts, Shubham was drunk and driving the Mercedes at high speed. Visuals showed him at the wheels of the car, visibly distraught after the crash. A liquor bottle is also seen kept in the cup holder. The luxury vehicle belongs to a friend, and he had borrowed it for a trip a day earlier.

After his arrest, Shubham underwent a medical checkup. The police now wait for the report to confirm if he was drunk.

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A case of death by negligence and other sections is being registered, said officials, adding that the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The crash adds to a list of accidents involving high-end vehicles in cities, drawing attention to reckless driving and speeding in urban areas. Last November, a speeding Mercedes had rammed into three restaurant workers near Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. One of them died.

The infamous Pune Porsche case of 2024 also serves as a reminder of the risks of reckless driving. In the incident, a 17-year-old boy had run over two software engineers riding a motorcycle.