On Camera, Mercedes Runs Over Man In Chandigarh. He Walks Seconds Later

A Mercedes is on a rampage on a dusty, pothole-infested road. The swanky car surges ahead amid commotion and is stopped by a milling crowd. A few seconds later, it backs up and hits an unsuspecting young man, who -- despite being completely run over by the vehicle -- gets up and walks.

These are scenes from mobile footage that has emerged from a hit-and-run case in Chandigarh's posh Sector 26.

The incident took place outside a club in the city on Saturday evening. The driver of the car injured two people before fleeing. The police have registered a case and are searching for the driver.

The injured have been admitted to a government-run hospital in Chandigarh.

According to the police, Amanjat, a resident of Babudham Colony, Sector 26, and Alans Preet, a resident of Sector 44, had gone to a disco club in Sector 26 on Saturday evening. As they left the club, they were hit by a speeding Mercedes.

Upon receiving the information, Sector 26 police arrived at the scene and rushed the two injured to GMCH-32, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police have initiated an investigation by seizing footage from CCTV cameras installed at the scene. Technical evidence is also being used to identify the vehicle number and the driver.

Police officials say that based on the CCTV footage and other evidence, the accused will be identified and arrested soon.