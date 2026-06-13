Automatic Weapons, 13 Bullets: Daring Chandigarh Murder Caught On Camera

A cashier of a famous medical store in Chandigarh was shot dead by two attackers inside the shop on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place in broad daylight in Sector 11, one of the city's busiest markets.

A CCTV video shows two men, seemingly in their twenties, and wearing masks, entering the shop. The cashier, Janaki Dass, a native of Himachal Pradesh's Rohru, was busy with his routine work. Both men then drew their guns, and one of them shot him.

The attack took place at around 2:30 pm. Three attackers arrived at the shop on a motorcycle; two entered.

A total of 13 rounds were fired inside the shop, and an automatic weapon was reportedly used. The shop owner had not received any threats before the incident.

The assailants fled on a motorcycle with the accomplice who was waiting outside.

The main market area of Sector 11 has several chemist shops. Hundreds of residents of Chandigarh visit the market every day. The crime spot is adjacent to the famous PGIMER hospital.

The fact that the attackers only shot the cashier and left others unharmed points to a targeted killing.

However, the motive of the crime and the identity of the attacker are unknown as of now.