How Canada's Visa Crackdown Is Redrawing Punjab's Youth Vote

As Canada tightens Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) eligibility norms, the UK shortens the post-study Graduate Route Visa, and the US launches Operation Checkmate to crack down on Indian commercial drivers, it is expected to rebuild Punjab's youth vote since the majority of affected students and truckers are from Punjab.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) data shows that over 2,000 to 2,500 Punjabi nationals have been deported from the US since 2022. The majority of the 3,567 individuals deported in 2025 were from Punjab and Haryana. Similarly, 1,273 Indian nationals were deported between January 1 and July 31, 2026.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and immigration reports, over 8,600 Indians have been deported since 2022. Punjab was expected to face a major jolt as 15,515 state residents were at deportation risk due to various reasons. While 9,000 of the 15,500 were former international students and asylum seekers, 6,515 Indian nationals were classified as 'removal in progress' due to rejected refugee or asylum claims, expired visas or overstays. Others were flagged for visa fraud, including fake college admission letters, membership in organised crime and extortion networks or criminal convictions.

According to various sources, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Immigration, Refugee Board (IRB) proceedings, International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) and Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and their internal reports, the international students from Punjab who are under heavy debt easily fell prey to the gangs and Khalistanis who offer them monetary help.

One of the accused, who fired at Comedian Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe in Surrey on May 19, 2025, has been identified as Jashandeep Singh, who arrived in Canada on a student visa in 2022. He admitted that his father had raised a loan to send him to Canada. He started working with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as a low-level gang operative and was active in Edmonton. He has now been deported.

In late April 2026, Australia also deported a group of 15 Indians, 11 of whom were confirmed to be from Punjab. While student visa refusals from Canada reached 70 per cent, those with foreign dreams have chosen European countries like Germany, in addition to the UK, Australia and New Zealand. However, Canada is still the most sought-after destination for studying abroad and settling.

Another reason to believe that the 2027 assembly election will attract more young voters is the fact that students have deferred bachelor's degree programmes at international universities because these degrees no longer guarantee work permits. The majority of Punjab students facing deportation were enrolled in non-credit courses which lack employability. Canada is attracting Master's and PhD degree students.

Given these facts, students have now deferred their studies abroad and joined local universities to pursue bachelor's degrees. This new strategy saved them from the burden of debt and exploitation by the agents and increased proof-of-funds (GIS) mandates.

2022 poll data shows that only 57 per cent of 348,836 first-time electors in the 18-19 age group reached polling stations to cast their vote, as a sizeable number of these voters were abroad pursuing studies.

To find out whether the changed scenario will actually attract more young or first time voters or more efforts were required to attract Punjab's youth towards the nearest polling stations we spoke to Prof Ashutosh Kumar, Head Department of Political Science, Panjab University Chandigarh.

"Only 1,99,023 first time young voters exercised their franchise across 117 assembly segments in 23 districts in the 2022 assembly elections. Leaving the country or preparing for IELT exam were not the only reason which resulted in poor poll percentage but losing hope in politics was also a big reason.The widespread corruption and job scams are responsible for the youth's alienation from politics and political parties," he said.

Deportation means Distress returns to Punjab

While forced return migration may add to the electorate, it is also expected to add salt to the wounds of already stressed rural Punjabis. Punjabis funded their children's foreign studies by raising loans or by disposing of properties. As the ineligibility dashed all hopes to earn after completing the course, the burden of loans will be another challenge to deal with.

Over 480 Portage College students from Punjab pursuing a two-year non-credit Business Management Diploma were denied a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) last month. The college, based in Calgary, Alberta, is accredited by the Canadian government, but agents may not have disclosed that the course offered was non-credit.

Students from Punjab denied work permits are protesting, some on a chain hunger strike in Northeast Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where the night temperature in summer dips below 9 to 7 degrees. Many of the girls who left for higher studies were married, and their spouses were waiting for spouse visas; some were even compelled to send the students back.

"We have nothing except the loan. We will have to get admission in a master's degree course to stay here, but for that we are required to pay another 50,000 dollars. We have already spent 32,000 dollars; how will we manage this money? We have a period of 90 days either to get admission or return home," says Aman Kaur, who was denied a work visa. She still believes that their strike will melt the hearts of Canadian authorities.

Another affected student, requesting anonymity, says that life during the course in Canada was very challenging due to a language barrier, harsh weather and poor resources.

"I came here 2.5 years back; my husband started asking why I didn't accompany him while accusing me of betraying him. People think life here is easy, but it's not. We have to struggle to pay rent. I was without food for three days and didn't sleep. I arranged my fees from unknown persons and cleaned their homes. At times we aren't able to buy flour. There is no work here because we couldn't get a work permit," says another girl who received a refusal on July 23.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to raise the issue with the Canadian government to save the affected students from hardship.

"I am taking up this issue personally with the Minister of External Affairs and the Punjabi MPs in Canada. I have already directed our Canadian unit to extend all help to the students so that we find a fair resolution for our students who went abroad to secure their future," Sukhbir Badal said.

The agents have cheated hundreds of international students from Punjab in the name of education as the state lacked an authentic guidance bureau. The Aam Aadmi Party announced a dedicated Foreign Employment Youth Bureau and a Punjab Overseas Employment Corporation in its 2017 poll manifesto, but it was removed from the 2022 guarantees.

The poor students who deliberately chose short-duration courses to start earning were duped by a nexus of Punjab agents and dubious colleges who knew that non-credit courses were not eligible for work permits. Had there been a guidance bureau, the poor students may not have been cheated.