After Indian Students Denied Work Permit, Canada Issues Advisory, Warns Of Serious Consequences

Hundreds of international students, including many from India, were recently reported to have faced issues obtaining Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) after completing programmes that were allegedly marketed by some colleges as eligible for the permit but were later deemed ineligible by Canadian immigration authorities. Following these concerns, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has now issued a reminder about the rules international students and foreign nationals must follow if they plan to work in Canada.

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According to information shared on the official IRCC website, working without proper authorisation can lead to serious immigration consequences. These may include removal from Canada, a five-year ban on re-entering the country and a permanent fraud flag on an individual's immigration record. The department also said unauthorised work can affect future visa and permanent residence applications and may leave workers vulnerable to exploitation.

IRCC noted that most foreign nationals need a valid work permit before they can legally work in Canada. It clarified that holding a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) does not automatically grant the right to work in the country. The department added that most visitors cannot apply for a work permit from within Canada.

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The immigration department also warned students and workers about common signs of immigration fraud. These include:

Demands for payment in exchange for a work permit or job offer.

Promises of permanent residence through employment.

Requests for money or personal documents through social media.

Claims that workers can stay in Canada after their permit expires.

Offers of free accommodation in exchange for work.

In a post on X, IRCC also highlighted key rules that international students should keep in mind if they plan to work while studying in Canada:

International students can work only if their study permit specifically allows it.

Students eligible to work off campus can work up to 24 hours per week while classes are in session.

Exceeding the permitted work limit may affect a student's status in Canada, impact future study or work permit applications and could require them to leave the country.

IRCC also noted that students who wish to work in Canada after graduation generally need a valid work permit. However, eligible graduates who apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) may be allowed to work full-time while their application is being processed, provided they meet the department's eligibility requirements.

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The advisory serves as a reminder for international students to carefully follow the conditions attached to their permits and verify immigration-related information through official channels.