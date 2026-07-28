Indian Passenger Had "Worst Airline Experience" On Etihad, Downgraded Last-Minute. What Are Passenger Rights?

One Indian Etihad passenger, flying from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, was told at the boarding gate that the business class seat he booked no longer exists In a post on X, Dr Virender Sheorain alleged that he and several other passengers holding confirmed Business Class tickets on Etihad flight EY218 from Abu Dhabi to New Delhi on July 25, 2026, were informed at the boarding gate that the aircraft had been changed and the replacement aircraft did not have a Business Class cabin.

According to Dr Sheorain, only some Business Class passengers were moved to Economy, while others continued to travel in Business Class. He said no explanation was given for how that decision was made.

He Called It "My Worst Airline Experience Ever"

Sharing his experience on X, Dr Sheorain wrote, "My worst airline experience ever-and that too after paying for a business class ticket." He said he had specifically booked business class because of a medical condition. Instead, he had to travel overnight in an economy seat, reaching New Delhi around 3 am, which he said made an already difficult journey even more uncomfortable.

Dr Sheorain further claimed that passengers were initially told they would receive a US$200 voucher along with a 50-70% refund for the downgraded portion of the journey. However, he alleged that the voucher offer was later withdrawn after airline staff said it had been offered "by mistake." He added that what disappointed him the most was the lack of transparency and even a sincere apology.

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Why Do Airlines Downgrade Passengers?

According to Anton Radchenko, founder and CEO of AirAdvisor, involuntary downgrades can happen for several reasons, like aircraft changes with fewer premium seats, overbooking, or other operational disruptions that force airlines to rearrange seating.

Speaking to CNN, Mr Radchenko said airlines often resist paying compensation because many passengers are unaware of their rights. He also shared that he himself was involuntarily downgraded twice in 2023 (once on a Delta Air Lines flight and once on British Airways) but was able to successfully claim compensation because he knew the rules.

What Should You Do If You're Downgraded?

Experts recommend acting immediately instead of waiting until after the trip.

If you're involuntarily moved to a lower cabin:

Ask the airline for the reason in writing.

Keep your original and new boarding passes.

Take a photo of the seat you were assigned.

Save emails, messages, and any communication from the airline.

Request compensation or a refund before leaving the airport, if possible.

If the issue isn't resolved, file a formal complaint with the airline.

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What Are Passengers' Rights?

According to information published on Etihad Airways' website for passengers on Etihad-operated flights departing from India, involuntary downgrading happens when a passenger is carried in a lower class than the one originally booked.

For international flights, compensation is based on flight distance:

Up to 1,500 km: 30% of the ticket cost (including taxes)

1,500 km to 3,500 km: 50% of the ticket cost (including taxes)

More than 3,500 km: 75% of the ticket cost (including taxes)

The airline also states that passengers who wish to raise a complaint or seek further assistance can contact Etihad's customer support. If the issue remains unresolved, passengers can also file a grievance through the AirSewa App or AirSewa Portal under the DGCA framework.