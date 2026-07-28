Indian Travellers Can Now Get A South Africa ETA In 48 Hours. How It Works

Dreaming of spotting lions on safari, driving along the Garden Route or spending a few days in Cape Town? Travelling to South Africa could soon become much easier for Indian travellers. The country has introduced a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for eligible Indian passport holders. The biggest highlight is that applications are expected to be processed within 24 to 48 hours, and the entire process can be completed online. Here's everything you need to know before applying.

What Is South Africa's ETA?

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The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a digital travel authorisation linked directly to your passport. Instead of applying for a traditional visa sticker, eligible travellers can complete the entire application online. It is meant for short visits of up to 90 days for tourism and certain visitor or business purposes. The ETA also allows multiple entries during its validity. However, it cannot be used for work or repeated long-term stays.

South Africa says ETA applications are designed to be processed within 24 to 48 hours, making the process much faster than the traditional visa route. Everything, from filling out the application and uploading documents to identity verification and payment, can be done online.

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Who Can Apply?

The current ETA programme is available to eligible travellers with ordinary passports from India, China, Indonesia, and Mexico.

Applicants must also arrive through one of these airports:

O.R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg)

Cape Town International Airport

Lanseria International Airport

South Africa says more entry points will be added in the future.

How To Apply

The application is completed entirely online.

Step 1: Create an account on South Africa's official ETA portal.

Step 2: Upload a photo of the passport you will use for travel.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with your personal and travel details.

Step 4: Complete the biometric verification by taking a live photo using your smartphone.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Submit the application.

After submitting, you can track your application's status online.

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Once approved, the ETA is digitally linked to your passport. You will also receive a digital confirmation with a QR code.

For Indian travellers planning a South African holiday, the new ETA makes the visa process much simpler. A fully online application, faster processing and a passport-linked digital authorisation mean less time dealing with paperwork and more time planning your trip. Whether you're heading there for a safari, a road trip or a city break, the new system is designed to make getting there a little easier.