Italian Students Mock Thai Woman On Train, End Up Facing Police Fines

A disagreement over noise on a Bangkok train has snowballed into an international controversy, with an Italian school group facing public outrage, police action and an apology from the Embassy of Italy in Bangkok.

The incident began when a Thai woman asked a group of Italian students to lower their voices while travelling on Bangkok's BTS Skytrain. What followed was a heated exchange that was caught on camera, with the students allegedly mocking the woman, using abusive language and making obscene gestures.

As the video spread across social media, the incident triggered widespread criticism, prompted a police complaint and eventually led to public apologies from both the students and the Italian embassy.

Bangkok Train Row Sparks International Backlash

The incident unfolded on Bangkok's BTS Skytrain, where passengers generally maintain a quiet atmosphere out of respect for fellow commuters. According to videos circulating online, the Thai woman repeatedly asked the group to lower their voices, saying, "In Thailand, we don't scream."

Instead of complying with her request, one of the students sarcastically replied, "Sorry for bringing money to your country." Another person was heard telling the woman to "shut the f-k up," while one student was filmed raising his middle finger at the camera. The woman, angered by the exchange, accused the group of having "no manners," and the argument quickly escalated.

As the clip went viral, the Thai woman filed a police complaint. The Embassy of Italy in Bangkok later issued a public apology, saying it "deeply regrets" the incident and "strongly condemns" the students' inappropriate behaviour.

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"The inappropriate behaviour of the group of underage tourists does not in any way represent the Italian people, nor does it reflect the values of mutual respect, friendship, and courtesy that have long formed the foundation of the enduring relationship between the Italian Republic and the Kingdom of Thailand," the embassy said.

Viral Video Leads To Fines And Public Fury

The embassy also shared a video in which three adults accompanying the students, along with the student seen making the obscene gesture, apologised to the people of Thailand.

The students later released a public apology, admitting they had delayed responding because they were afraid after the video went viral. They acknowledged their behaviour, expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness. The dispute was eventually resolved after the students, accompanied by their supervisor and an interpreter, met the Thai woman in person and apologised to her.

Police fined five students 1,000 baht (around Rs 2,868) each for insulting another person, while the student who made the obscene gesture was fined 2,000 baht (around Rs 5,736).

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The incident has continued to draw strong reactions online, with many social media users criticising the students for their behaviour and for failing to respect local customs while visiting another country. One user wrote, "If entitlement and superiority complex had a face!" Another commented, "Immature foreigners are in a fantasy thinking that they make the country richer by their arrival as tourists!" while a third simply called the incident "Shameful behaviour! So uncouth..."