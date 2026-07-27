Why PM Modi Wants Youth To Visit India's Border Villages. Our Top Picks For You

What if your next holiday could also help you understand India better? That is exactly what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging young people to do. Speaking to participants of the Vibrant Village Programme on Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi urged India's youth to travel beyond the usual tourist destinations and spend time in the country's border villages. He urged the youth of India to meet people, understand their lives, and discover a side of India that many have never seen.

In his words, "Instead of only connecting virtually, why not step onto the ground, experience India, live India, and understand India?"

PM Modi Want Young People To Visit Border Villages

According to the Prime Minister, you cannot truly understand India without seeing how people live in its most remote corners. He said the idea behind the programme was to send young people to villages in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh so they could experience life there firsthand.

As he explained, "To see how people live, what they eat, how they work, their culture, their way of life, their challenges." He also wanted them to see the spirit of the people living along India's borders. "To witness how people in the first villages of the nation remain alert for the country's security and how close their bond is with the rest of India." Nearly three lakh young people took part in the selection process, while over 400 were chosen to spend a week living in these villages with local families.

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They're No Longer Called India's "Last Villages"

One of the biggest announcements in the speech was about changing the way India looks at its border villages. For years, these places were known as the country's "last villages". PM Modi said that thinking has changed. "Our government has considered these border villages the nation's first villages." He explained that these villages are not at the end of India, they are where India begins.

PM Modi said border villages have seen major improvements over the past few years.

He pointed to better roads, electricity, drinking water, internet connectivity, and cooking gas connections reaching places that had been neglected for decades. He said these changes are also creating new opportunities. According to him, tourism is helping bring life back to villages that were slowly emptying as people moved away.

Border Villages You Should Add To Your Travel List

Photo: Canva

If PM Modi's speech has inspired you, these are some of India's most fascinating border villages worth exploring.

Mana, Uttarakhand

Often called India's First Village, Mana sits just 3 km from Badrinath and close to the Indo-Tibet border. Visit the famous Bheem Pul, Vyas Gufa, the Saraswati River, and beautiful Himalayan trekking trails.

Gunji, Uttarakhand

Located on the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat route, Gunji offers stunning mountain views, traditional Shauka culture, village homestays, and a peaceful experience far away from crowded tourist destinations.

Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh

Known as the last village on the old Hindustan-Tibet trade route, Chitkul is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, the Baspa River, and traditional wooden homes. It is also famous for having some of the cleanest air in India.

Shipki La, Himachal Pradesh

One of India's historic mountain passes, Shipki La recently opened to domestic tourists. Once an important trade route between India and Tibet, it offers dramatic landscapes and a glimpse into Himalayan history.

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Turtuk, Ladakh

One of India's northernmost villages, Turtuk is known for its Balti culture, apricot orchards, beautiful Shyok Valley and unique history. It is also among the last tourist-accessible villages before the Line of Control.

Chumur, Ladakh

At over 16,000 feet, Chumur is being developed as Ladakh's first Model Border Village under the Vibrant Village Programme. It is expected to become a major destination for homestays, Pashmina experiences and high-altitude tourism.

Border villages are no longer places that appear only on maps. Better roads and improved facilities are making many of them easier to visit than ever before. PM Modi believes these journeys can help young Indians understand the country in a way that no classroom or social media post can.

As he said, "The more India's youth know the border villages, the more easily they will know India, connect with every corner of India, and strengthen the nation."