Harsh Goenka Discovers A Robot Dog That Can Trek, Climb And Become Your 'Travel Companion'

Would you take a robot along on your next trip? It may sound like something straight out of a science fiction movie, but that idea is slowly becoming a reality. A new robot dog from China is grabbing attention online for doing something most people wouldn't expect. It can walk across rocky paths, climb steep slopes, carry luggage, and even follow you wherever you go.

The robot recently caught the eye of industrialist Harsh Goenka, who shared a video of it on X. In the clip, the robot dog can be seen confidently making its way down a rocky hillside, almost as if it were an experienced trekker.

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote, "Chinese company Unitree reveal their 'all terrain' wheeled robot dog that climbs cliffs, races across rough terrain, and can be your travel companion. Very soon, Galgotia University should be showcasing this invention" The post has sparked curiosity online, with many people wondering if robots like these could one day become a common sight on hiking trails and outdoor adventures.

Meet The Unitree As2

The robot behind all the buzz is called the Unitree As2, developed by China-based Unitree Robotics. The company says it is not a toy or a robotic pet. Instead, it has been built for practical tasks like rescue operations, industrial work, outdoor exploration, and companionship. There's also another version called the Unitree As2-W, which comes with large wheels along with robotic legs. This combination helps it move faster while still handling rough terrain with ease.

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A Robot That Doesn't Mind Difficult Roads

One of the biggest highlights of the As2 is that it has been designed for places where ordinary machines would struggle.

A rocky trekking trail, loose gravel, muddy paths after rain, or steep mountain slopes - these are the kinds of environments the robot is meant to tackle. The standard As2 can climb slopes of up to 40 degrees and step onto platforms that are 50 cm high. The wheeled As2-W goes even further. It can climb obstacles up to 80 cm high and handle slopes of 45 degrees.

It Can Carry Your Backpack Too

Photo: Website/Unitree

This is where the robot starts becoming interesting for travellers. Imagine going on a long trek without having to carry a heavy backpack on your shoulders for hours. According to Unitree, the robot can carry supplies while walking alongside you. The As2 can continuously carry around 15 kg, while the As2-W can carry about 16 kg while moving.

Whether it's camera equipment, camping gear, food, or extra clothes, the robot has been designed to help reduce the load during outdoor trips. Perhaps the most impressive feature is that you don't have to keep controlling it every second. The robots are equipped with Unitree's ISS 3.0 Intelligent Follow System, which allows them to follow a person accurately.

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Unitree has also given both robots an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant design. This means they can continue working in light rain, dusty surroundings, and wet outdoor conditions. Despite looking compact, these robots are surprisingly quick. The As2 can reach speeds of more than 5 metres per second, while the wheeled As2-W can go over 6 metres per second.

Although many people, including Harsh Goenka, are excited about its travel potential, Unitree says the robots have much bigger roles to play for rescue missions, industrial inspections, security work and research.