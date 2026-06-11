Harsh Goenka Slams Indian Tourists Dancing On Vietnam Railway Tracks: "Fun Is Ok, This Is Nuisance"

Industrialist and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has criticised a group of Indian tourists seen dancing and singing on railway tracks in Vietnam, calling the behavior a public nuisance rather than harmless fun. His remarks came after a viral video showed a group of Indian visitors performing on the tracks at Hanoi's famous Train Street, a popular tourist attraction where trains pass through a narrow corridor lined with cafés and homes. The footage captured the tourists enthusiastically dancing on the active railway line, drawing mixed reactions online.

Sharing the video on social media, Goenka questioned whether such conduct should be viewed as entertainment, arguing that it crossed the line into disruptive and potentially unsafe behavior. "Fun is OK, but this is nuisance," he wrote.

See the post here:

The industrialist has repeatedly spoken about the responsibilities of Indian travellers abroad, stressing that tourists act as informal ambassadors for the country. According to him, as India's global presence grows, the conduct of its citizens overseas increasingly shapes international perceptions of the nation.

Goenka has often emphasised the need for greater civic awareness among travellers, urging them to respect local laws, public spaces, and safety regulations instead of prioritising viral social media content. He has also argued that respect is earned through courtesy and consideration rather than loud or attention-seeking displays, frequently citing countries such as Japan as examples of strong public etiquette.

His latest post triggered a wider debate online about tourist behavior, social media culture, and how Indians are perceived abroad. Many users agreed with his criticism, arguing that an increasing number of travellers appear more focused on creating viral content than appreciating the destinations they visit.

Several users pointed out that inconveniencing others or ignoring safety rules should not be mistaken for entertainment. Others warned that such incidents reinforce negative stereotypes about Indian tourists in foreign countries.

The controversy follows a series of similar viral episodes involving Indian travelers in Vietnam. Just days earlier, another group faced criticism after performing Garba on an airport tarmac near a parked VietJet aircraft.

Goenka has also previously recalled encountering a notice at a Swiss hotel that outlined specific behavioral guidelines for Indian guests. While he described the experience as a "quiet humiliation," he acknowledged that such measures often emerge from recurring complaints about noisy or culturally insensitive behavior.

At the same time, he has highlighted examples of respectful cultural expression. In a recent post, he shared a video of visitors harmoniously singing a Bengali song inside the Van Gogh Museum, suggesting that celebrating one's culture can be done without disrupting public spaces or compromising safety.