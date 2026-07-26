Jaipur Ranks As The 6th Happiest City In The World In 2026, Harsh Goenka Reacts

The World's Happiest Cities 2026 rankings have been released, spotlighting destinations that excel in quality of life and resident satisfaction. Compiled by Time Out, the annual list is based on responses from over 24,000 people worldwide, who rated their cities on factors such as food, culture, green spaces, nightlife, community spirit and overall happiness. This year, one Indian city made it to the top 10 list. Jaipur was ranked sixth as the happiest city in the world.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the news on his X handle. In the caption, he listed several factors behind Jaipur's impressive ranking on the global list. "Timeless heritage, vibrant rich culture and traditions, amazing food, strong community & neighbourhood bonds, festivals, colours & celebrations all year, slower, livable pace & green spaces and warm hospitality & pride in its identity," Goenka wrote.

Also Read: Nargis Fakhri's Jaipur Video Will Make You Want To Visit Rajasthan

The 10 Happiest Cities In The World In 2026, As Per TimeOut:

Bath, United Kingdom Panama City, Panama Guadalajara, Mexico Medellín, Colombia Kraków, Poland Jaipur, India Chicago, United States Cape Town, South Africa Shanghai, China Gothenburg, Sweden

More About Jaipur

Known globally as the Pink City, Jaipur is one of the most culturally rich and geometrically planned historic destinations in the world. The capital of Rajasthan is a cornerstone of India's famous Golden Triangle tourist circuit alongside Delhi and Agra.

Founded in 1727 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, Jaipur holds UNESCO World Heritage status for its grid-based pre-colonial urban planning, vast palaces and rugged hilltop forts.

Best Time to Visit

October to March is the ideal time to visit the city, with pleasant weather and temperatures ranging between 8°C and 32°C. Avoid May to July, when peak summer temperatures regularly exceed 40°C.

Places To Visit

Some of the city's iconic landmarks include Hawa Mahal, with its 953 intricate lattice windows designed for royal women, the grand City Palace, which still serves as a royal residence, and the UNESCO-listed Jantar Mantar observatory, home to the world's largest stone sundial.

Visitors can also explore Amber Palace, known for its mirror-clad Sheesh Mahal, the expansive Jaigarh Fort, which houses the world's largest wheeled cannon, and Nahargarh Fort.