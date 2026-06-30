Watch: Nargis Fakhri's Jaipur Video Will Make You Want To Visit Rajasthan

Nargis Fakhri's latest Instagram post is giving major travel goals and might just inspire you to plan your next trip to Rajasthan. The actress recently shared a video from her visit to Jaipur, offering a glimpse of her fun-filled getaway while soaking in the city's vibrant culture and heritage.

In the video, Nargis can be seen exploring the Pink City in true desi style. Dressed in a simple all-white kurti and matching pants, she completed her look with black Kolhapuri chappals, a tote bag slung over her shoulder and stylish sunglasses, perfectly embracing the role of a tourist.

From posing in front of the iconic Hawa Mahal to shopping for traditional jhumkas, the actress made the most of her Jaipur visit. She was also seen sipping tea from a kulhad, enjoying a colourful puppet show and taking a ride in a traditional cycle rickshaw.

If Nargis Fakhri's video has inspired your next vacation, here is a quick guide to planning your Jaipur trip.

Best Time To Visit Jaipur

The ideal time to visit Jaipur is between October and March, when the weather remains pleasant for sightseeing and outdoor activities. The winter months are perfect for exploring forts, palaces and markets without the intense summer heat.

How To Reach Jaipur

Getting to Jaipur is easy through multiple modes of transport:

By Air: Jaipur International Airport is well connected to major Indian cities with regular domestic flights.

Jaipur International Airport is well connected to major Indian cities with regular domestic flights. By Train: Jaipur Junction has frequent trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and several other cities.

Jaipur Junction has frequent trains from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and several other cities. By Road: Jaipur enjoys excellent highway connectivity and is a popular road-trip destination from Delhi, Agra, Udaipur and nearby cities.

Top Things To Do In Jaipur

1. Visit Amber Fort: Perched on a hill, Amber Fort is one of Jaipur's most famous attractions. Explore its grand courtyards, beautiful mirror work at Sheesh Mahal, and enjoy stunning views of the Aravalli hills.

2. Explore City Palace: Located in the heart of Jaipur, the City Palace is a beautiful blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture. Walk through its museums, royal courtyards, and galleries to learn about the city's rich royal history.

3. Shop at Jaipur's Local Markets: Jaipur is a paradise for shoppers, with markets like Bapu Bazaar, Johari Bazaar and Tripolia Bazaar offering everything from handcrafted jewellery and textiles to blue pottery and traditional mojris. It is the perfect place to pick up authentic Rajasthani souvenirs.

4. Admire Hawa Mahal: Known as the "Palace of Winds," Hawa Mahal is one of Jaipur's most iconic landmarks. Its unique honeycomb façade with 953 windows was designed to allow royal women to observe street festivals while remaining unseen.

5. Enjoy Rajasthani Food: No trip to Jaipur is complete without trying its local cuisine. From dal baati churma and gatte ki sabzi to spicy kachoris and sweet ghewar, the city's food offers a delicious taste of Rajasthan's rich culinary traditions.