Class 12 Student Dies After Eating Patty In Jaipur School Canteen, 2 Detained

Rajasthan Police have registered a case and detained the operator and administrator of a private school in Jaipur's Jhotwara area after a Class 12 student died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, allegedly after consuming a patty from the school canteen.

The victim has been identified as Prince Soni, 17, a student of Maharana Pratap School near Kanta Chauraha. His family alleged that a spoiled and oily patty purchased from the school canteen became stuck in his throat and that the school administration failed to provide timely medical assistance.

Police said school operator Amit Kumawat and administrator Rajendra Kumar have been taken into custody for questioning as investigators examine allegations of negligence and the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to relatives, the incident occurred around 11 am during the lunch break. Prince reportedly fell unconscious after his health deteriorated.

Despite a hospital being located barely 100 metres from the school, the family alleged that the administration did not immediately shift him for treatment.

Ravi Kumar, a relative, said the family reached the school at about 11:45 am, but Prince had still not been taken to hospital. Instead, the administration allegedly asked them to arrange a four‑wheeler.

Prince's father, Amit Soni, said the family eventually rushed him to a nearby private hospital. Doctors there referred him to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The family accused the school management, principal and staff of gross negligence, alleging that the institution lacked adequate first‑aid and medical facilities.

They claimed that if Prince had been taken to the nearby hospital immediately or a 108 ambulance had been called, his life might have been saved. They also accused the administration of withholding information about the incident.

Following the incident, Jhotwara police reached the school and sent the body to Kanwatia Hospital mortuary. After a post‑mortem examination on Thursday morning, the body was handed over to the family.

The incident sparked anger in the local community. Shopkeepers from the Swarnkar community at Brijbal Crossing shut their shops in protest, while hundreds of people gathered outside the school demanding action against those responsible.

Police said the allegations regarding the patty, the cause of death and the school's alleged negligence remain subject to investigation and post‑mortem findings. Further probe is underway.

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