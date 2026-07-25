Argentina Visa For Indians Explained: New Rules, Documents And Everything You Need To Know

Argentina is one of those destinations that sits high on many travel bucket lists. From the colourful streets of Buenos Aires to the glaciers of Patagonia and world-famous football culture, there's plenty to explore. But before you start planning your itinerary, you need to understand the visa rules. Well, the country has now made things much easier for many Indian travellers. In fact, some Indians can now enter the country without applying for an Argentina tourist visa at all.

Do Indian Travellers Need A Visa To Enter Argentina?

If you're an Indian passport holder and also have a valid US visa, you may be in luck. Since August 28, 2025, Argentina has introduced a major relaxation for Indian citizens. If you hold any of the valid US visas (B1/B2, B2, B1, J, O, P1, P2 or P3, E, or H-1B) or you're a US Green Card holder, you do not need an Argentina tourist visa.

Yes, you can enter Argentina for tourism without applying for a separate visa and stay there for up to 90 days. You don't need to have travelled to the US before using that visa. Simply holding a valid one is enough. However, this exemption is only for tourism. If you don't have one of the eligible US visas or a Green Card, you'll need to apply for a regular tourist visa before travelling.

How To Apply For An Argentina Tourist Visa?

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Unlike several countries that offer fully online visa applications, Argentina follows a two-step process.

Step 1: Email Your Documents

You'll first need to email your visa application along with all the required documents to the Argentine Consulate for verification. Officials will go through your documents before moving your application ahead.

Step 2: Wait For Your Appointment

Once your documents are checked, you'll receive an appointment from the Consulate. Only after getting this appointment can you visit the Consulate.

Step 3: Visit The Consulate

On your appointment day, you'll need to carry all the original documents and hard copies. This visit includes document submission, passport verification, and a mandatory visa interview

Step 4: Collect Your Passport

Once the interview is over, the Consulate will inform you when your passport will be ready for collection

.Also Read: This Is The First City In The UK Charging Tourists An Extra 5% To Stay Overnight

When And Where Do Indians Apply?

No matter where you live in India, tourist visa applications can be processed through the Argentine Consulate General in Mumbai. Applications are accepted only after an appointment is issued.

Argentina also recommends applying at least six weeks before your planned journey. Even though tourist visas are generally processed within eight working days, delays are common during the busy travel season or when additional documents are requested. If you're planning a year-end holiday, don't wait till the last minute.

Is There A Visa Fee?

Indian citizens don't have to pay any visa fee for an Argentina tourist visa. Yes, it's completely free under a bilateral agreement between India and Argentina. For travellers from many other countries, however, the tourist visa costs USD 150.

Here's Every Document You'll Need

Original passport valid for at least six months from your arrival date

Passport with at least two blank pages

Completed handwritten visa application form filled using blue ink

One passport-size photograph pasted on the application

Cover letter explaining why you're visiting Argentina

Spanish translation of your cover letter

Employment letter mentioning your designation, how long you've worked there and approved leave

Business registration papers if you're self-employed

Student documents if you're studying

Travel itinerary

Flight reservations

Hotel reservations

Six months of bank statements

Bank balance certificate

Consolidated balance certificate

Copy of an international credit card, if available

Income Tax Returns for the last three years

Salary slips for the last three months

Many employment and business-related documents also need to be notarised and translated into Spanish.

What If Your Visa Is Rejected?

If your visa application is refused:

The Consul is not legally bound to approve every application.

Visa approval isn't guaranteed even if every document has been submitted correctly.

If a fee applies in your category, it will not be refunded after rejection.

Also Read: 4 Countries That Stopped Visa-Free Access To India In 2026

Most importantly, never submit fake documents or incorrect information. Providing false details during the application or interview can lead to serious consequences, including permanent ineligibility for an Argentine visa.

Don't Make This Expensive Mistake

The Argentine Consulate has one important piece of advice. Don't book fully paid, non-refundable flights and hotels before getting your visa. Instead, use temporary reservations or refundable bookings until your passport comes back with the visa stamp.