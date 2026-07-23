4 Countries That Stopped Visa Free Access To India In 2026

Many Indian travellers have become used to destinations offering visa-free entry or visas on arrival. It saves time, cuts down on paperwork and makes last-minute trips much easier. But in 2026, that convenience has changed for a few countries. Iran, Bolivia, the Cape Verde Islands and Nicaragua have all updated their immigration rules for Indian passport holders. Some have completely ended visa-free entry, while others have scrapped visa-on-arrival facilities and now require travellers to get approval before they even leave India.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index, India now ranks 81st, down from the 75th position it held in the February 2026 edition. Under the current ranking, Indian passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 55 destinations worldwide. Last year, that number was 57. Well, some countries have tightened their rules, reducing the number of destinations where Indians can simply pack their bags and fly.

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Iran Is No Longer Visa-Free For Indians

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For many Indian travellers, Iran was one of the easiest countries to visit in West Asia.

Whether it was exploring the colourful Nasir al-Mulk Mosque in Shiraz or shopping in Tehran's famous Grand Bazaar, Indians could previously enter the country without applying for a visa beforehand. That has now changed. Iran suspended its visa-waiver programme for ordinary Indian passport holders in November 2025.

Bolivia Has Ended Visa On Arrival

Earlier, Indian travellers could simply land in Bolivia and obtain a visa on arrival. But now, the country has switched Indian travellers to an e-visa system. That means you must now apply online before travelling, upload all the required documents and wait for your application to be approved. The process may still be digital, but it is no longer considered visa-on-arrival because travellers need permission before they leave India.

Cape Verde Islands Has Removed Visa On Arrival

Cape Verde has become increasingly popular with travellers looking for a quieter island holiday. But Indian visitors now have one extra step before they can enjoy those beautiful beaches. From January 1, 2026, Cape Verde officially ended its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 96 countries, including India. Earlier, Indians could register online through the country's EASE platform, pay the required fees and receive their tourist visa after landing. That option has now been completely removed. Arriving without a valid visa could lead to refusal of entry.

Nicaragua Has Scrapped Visa On Arrival

Nicaragua has introduced one of the biggest immigration changes of 2026. From February 16, the country rolled out new immigration rules that have changed how many foreign nationals enter the country. Indian passport holders are among those affected. Earlier, Indians could obtain a visa on arrival. Now, they have been moved to Category C, also called the Consulted Visa category. That means travellers must receive prior authorisation from Nicaragua's immigration authorities before boarding their flight.

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What Does This Mean For Indian Travellers?

The biggest lesson from these changes is that visa rules can change much faster than many people realise. Before planning any international holiday, it is always worth checking the latest immigration rules instead of relying on previous experiences.

The good news is that India's passport continues to become stronger globally. But as countries regularly update their immigration policies, travellers should always stay informed.