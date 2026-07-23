'Drive A BMW, Throw Trash On The Road': Ace Investor Explains Why India Can't Get Tourism Right

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has drawn attention to the littering and waste threatening India's tourist destinations after sharing pictures from Mount Abu, Rajasthan's popular hill station.

The photographs showed the destination's natural beauty alongside piles of garbage, a contrast Kacholia described as “the story of 2 Indias”.

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“The story of 2 Indias…the spectacular and the squalor,” Kacholia wrote, tagging the Prime Minister's Office and the Rajasthan government.

“This is the main reason why we are not a tourism super destination of the world,” he added.

Kacholia, a prominent investor and founder of Lucky Investment Managers, suggested installing 10 million waste bins across the country, supported by a QR code-based system to ensure that they are emptied every day.

His post prompted users to debate whether installing more bins would be enough without a wider change in public behaviour.

“Not sure if bins will solve this,” one user responded. “Coz it boils down to civic sense and collective ownership / collective responsibility which most lack and rest ignore.”

The user argued that civic responsibility must be taught from an early age, beginning at home and in schools.

Another user said littering often continued even when bins were readily available.

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“The waste bins do not help, I find people littering right outside the waste bins in parks,” the user wrote.

“I find people throwing chips packets outside their BMW on roads. How to take this ‘don't care about public goods' attitude out of the people? That is the key question.”

The user added: “I've carried my trash with me all my life.”

The discussion around Kacholia's post focused on two possible responses to the problem: improving waste-management infrastructure and encouraging greater civic responsibility among visitors. While Kacholia called for millions of bins and a daily monitoring system, several users argued that any such initiative would also require a change in how people treat public spaces.