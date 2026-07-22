Rajasthan PTET 2026 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Here's What Candidates Need To Do Next

PTET Counselling 2026: The Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 first seat allotment list has been released by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. Candidates who participated in the online counselling process can now check their allotted B.Ed college through the official PTET portal.

Those who have been allotted a seat must complete the next admission steps, including payment of the Rs. 22,000 admission fee, uploading the required documents, and reporting to the allotted institute within the prescribed schedule. The counselling process is conducted entirely online, and seat allotment has been prepared based on merit, category, preferences filled by candidates, and seat availability.

Direct Link: Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment Result

PTET Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment: Important Dates

First seat allotment result declared: July 21, 2026.

July 21, 2026. Admission fee payment (Rs. 22,000) & document upload: July 21 to July 27, 2026.

July 21 to July 27, 2026. Reporting at allotted college: July 21 to July 29, 2026.

July 21 to July 29, 2026. Document verification by colleges: July 21 to July 29, 2026.

July 21 to July 29, 2026. Provisional admission slip download: July 22 to July 30, 2026.

How to Complete Admission After PTET 2026 Seat Allotment?

Check the allotted college through the official PTET counselling portal at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

Pay the Rs. 22,000 admission fee within the prescribed deadline.

Upload all required documents online.

Report to the allotted teacher training institute for verification.

Download the provisional admission slip after document verification.

Candidates seeking upward movement can apply during the notified schedule after completing admission formalities.

Candidates allotted a seat in PTET Counselling 2026 should complete the fee payment, document upload, and reporting within the scheduled deadlines to confirm admission.