Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out, Registration Open Till July 15

The Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 process has officially begun for candidates seeking admission to 2-Year B.Ed.and 4-Year Integrated B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. programmes in participating teacher education colleges across the state. Candidates can now complete the online counselling registration through the official portal. The last date to register and pay the counselling fee is July 15, 2026.

The counselling process will be conducted in multiple stages. Candidates must complete each step before the respective deadline to secure admission.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Counselling registration and fee payment: July 4 to July 15, 2026

College choice filling: July 6 to July 16, 2026

First seat allotment result: July 21, 2026

Admission fee payment and document upload: July 21 to July 27, 2026

Reporting to allotted college: July 21 to July 29, 2026

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Registration 2026: Fee and Choice Filling

Candidates must first complete online registration by paying a counselling fee of Rs 5,000 to participate in the Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026. The payment can be made using UPI, net banking, debit card, credit card, or E-Mitra services.

After successful registration, candidates can fill and lock their preferred B.Ed. colleges between July 6 and July 16. Aspirants should carefully select their college preferences because seat allotment will depend on merit, category, preferences submitted, and seat availability.

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment 2026 and Admission Process

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 first seat allotment list will be released on July 21, 2026. Candidates who receive a seat must complete the admission formalities within the given timeline.

Selected candidates will have to pay an admission fee of Rs 22,000 between July 21 and July 27. They must also upload the required documents through the counselling portal and report to the allotted teacher education college between July 21 and July 29 for document verification and final admission confirmation.

The allotted institutes will verify all submitted documents before confirming admission. Candidates are advised to keep their academic certificates, identity proof, category certificates (if applicable), and other required documents ready to avoid any delay during the verification process.