Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Today; Apply Now

The registration process for Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 will end today, July 16, 2026. Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, is conducting the counselling process for candidates who have qualified in the Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026.

The seat allotment result for Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 will be announced on July 21, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will need to submit the seat acceptance fee between July 21 and July 27, 2026.

After receiving seat allotment, candidates will have to report directly to their allotted teacher education institution. The colleges will check and verify the required documents and complete the admission confirmation process online through the authorised portal between July 21 and July 29, 2026.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026: Application Process

Open the official PTET website at ptetvmoukota2026.in .

. Select the Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 registration link on the homepage.

Register yourself by entering the required details.

Log in and complete the counselling application form.

Pay the applicable counselling fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future use.

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 exam for admission to the two-year B.Ed. programme and four-year B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed. courses was conducted on June 14, 2026.

For further updates and detailed information about Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026, candidates should visit the official PTET website.