Rajasthan PTET 2023: Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Soon, Check Details

Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara will soon declare the seat allotment results for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2023. Applicants who were a part of PTET Counselling 2023 can visit the official website at ptetggtu.com to check their allotment status.

How to check PTET 2023 allotment result:

Visit the official website portal ptetggtu.com.

Check the latest notifications and find PTET allotment list link 2023.

Open the link for 4 year or two-year BEd allotment result and enter the required details ex-DOB, Counselling serial number, roll number etc

Download the PDF of PTET allotment 2023.

Take a printout for further reference

Candidates who are offered seats in the counselling round will need to report to the respective colleges and confirm their admission by submitting a payment of Rs 22,000.

The admission process for the first round will begin from July 24 to 28, 2023.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 is a state-level entrance examination for admission into B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course and B.Ed 2 Year Course at Government and private colleges in Rajasthan State.