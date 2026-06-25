Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test Result 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2026: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has declared the Rajasthan PTET Result 2026 on June 25. Candidates who appeared for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 examination was conducted on June 14 for admission to two-year B.Ed and four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed programmes. The provisional answer key was released on June 16. More than 1.26 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, while around 1.07 lakh appeared for the test.

Direct Link: Rajasthan PTET Result 2026

How To Download Rajasthan PTET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their PTET 2026 scorecards:

Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

Click on the "Rajasthan PTET Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials such as roll number or other details.

Click on the submit button.

The Rajasthan PTET scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Gender

Category

Marks obtained

Total marks

Qualifying status

Rank and merit details (if applicable)

Candidates who have qualified in the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026 will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to two-year B.Ed and four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed programmes. The counselling schedule, registration dates, choice filling process, seat allotment details, and admission guidelines will be announced shortly by the university.