"Rs 2 Crore Flats, Lakhs Worth Of Cars": Noida Woman Calls Out Waterlogging In Building's Basement During Monsoon

A Noida-based woman took to social media to highlight severe waterlogging in her building's basement, sarcastically calling the massive pool of stagnant rainwater a "complimentary swimming pool". Sharing a video on Instagram, the woman named Aanchal Singh asked in the caption, "Noida residents - are we really getting the standard of living we're paying for?" She highlighted how monsoon rains revealed a different reality of high-rise apartments that often come with promises of modern facilities and premium comfort.

She expressed her anger over the situation, pointing out that tenants pay monthly rents exceeding Rs 30,000, along with maintenance charges, expecting basic infrastructure and safety.

Instead, the parking area was flooded after the rainfall, making it difficult and unsafe for residents to access their vehicles.

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"Yesterday it rained and look at the basement of my so-called premium society. Rs 30,000 plus rent, Rs3-4,000 maintenance, electricity is separate, and you are getting a complimentary swimming pool in the basement," she said in the video.

"There are Rs 2 crore flats, lakhs worth of cars, people are investing their hard-earned money and look at the standard of basic infrastructure."

"Construction takes 365 days, bills come in the name of maintenance, extra charges in the name of amenities."

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The video resonated with many users, as this incident is not an isolated one; many modern housing complexes in Noida and Greater Noida face similar flooding issues during the monsoon season.

"So true and so frustrating," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Government is to be blamed! Sewers start flowing back in most cases," said another user.

"Water has accumulated even in the area where there are bungalows worth 20 crores and flats worth 10 crores. When the rainfall is this heavy, waterlogging is inevitable," a third user stated.