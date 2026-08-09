'You've 6 Months To Live': Adnan Sami On How His Father's Reaction Led To His 120-Kg Weight Loss

Adnan Sami's decision to lose weight was not triggered by a fitness goal or a desire for a new look. It came after a doctor gave him a stark warning about his health: he had only six months to live because of his weight. What made the moment harder was that Adnan's father was sitting right next to him when he heard it.

Speaking to Zoom, the singer and composer recalled how his father's reaction to the warning became the push he needed to change his life. Adnan Sami said his first response was to brush off what the doctor had said.

“It was a huge jolt. What made it even worse was that my father was sitting next to me when the doctor said it. I was more upset that he said it in front of my father because your loved ones react far more emotionally than you do. They love you and care about you.”

Adnan Sami said he tried to convince his father that the doctor had gone too far.

“I tried to downplay it. I told my father, ‘The doctor is being overdramatic.' But my father looked at me and said, ‘Really? Do you really think so? I can see it myself. He's not talking nonsense. He's right.'”

His father's response stayed with him. Adnan then made him a promise.

“My father became so emotional that I promised him, ‘I'll fix it. I'll fix this.' That promise set everything in motion. It was a Herculean task, and I never imagined I'd end up losing so much weight.”

The singer later had to deal with another challenge: people questioning how he had managed to transform himself so much. There were claims that he had undergone weight-loss surgery, something Adnan Sami strongly denied.

“A lot of people said that. I was like, ‘Really?' Whenever you achieve something, there will always be naysayers. Usually, they're the people who are envious and try to belittle your efforts.”

“They'll say, ‘Oh, he had a lot of surgeries.' It's nonsense.”

Adnan Sami also spoke about how difficult the process was. His weight did not drop quickly despite the effort he was putting in.

“I worked like hell. There were many times when I was working out, starving myself, depriving myself of so much, and after a whole week of intense effort, I'd realise I'd lost only half a kilo.”

He said the slow progress often made him question whether the effort was worth it.

“You think, ‘All that effort for this?' It's incredibly disheartening. But then you remind yourself that sometimes you hit a plateau. You have to keep going. It takes a lot of determination and willpower.”

Adnan Sami eventually lost around 120 kg, having weighed about 230 kg at his heaviest. His transformation has been linked to a strict diet, exercise and major lifestyle changes. He has also maintained that he did not undergo bariatric surgery.

The singer, known for songs including Lift Karadey, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi Meri and Sun Zara, has spoken about his weight-loss journey several times over the years.