Jeera water is considered a popular weight loss remedy that can fast-track digestion when it is consumed in moderation. But have you ever wondered whether consuming jeera water for 56 days could actually make you shed unwanted weight? The exact duration is something that has been researched in the Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism Journal: Jeera water, for 56 days consistently, could help with weight loss. The 56-day jeera water challenge is something that could also help you lose weight, but the exact effect on your weight depends on how diligently you follow the natural remedy. From the preparation to the timing, everything about jeera water should be optimised for maximum health impact. You can even make variations of jeera water, as drinking the natural remedy for 56 days straight can become boring.

What Is Jeera Water?

Jeera water is prepared by adding the seeds to boiling water so that their beneficial properties can be extracted. The exact temperature of the water should be boiling for maximum absorption, and the quantity of jeera should be controlled by the amount of water used. The jeera water should be stored at room temperature, and you need to keep it covered to avoid fermentation.

Note: It is also considered a best practice to prepare jeera water before consumption, as it can be freshly consumed.

How Is It Made?

Some people soak the jeera in the water and leave it overnight, while some prefer adding it to boiling water. Both methods work, but only one is effective, as the temperature facilitates the extraction of the beneficial compounds in jeera.

Nutritional Components in Jeera

These components each serve a specific purpose with regard to weight loss, and their dose should be determined accordingly. The compounds that provide weight regulation functions are the following:

Thymol

Cuminaldehyde

Antioxidants

Essential minerals

Can Jeera Water Help You Lose Weight?

Jeera water is a supportive weight loss measure that works best when your entire lifestyle supports weight loss. The natural remedy works best when it can work effectively to improve digestion and hydration, control appetite, and support metabolic health.

Key Mechanisms Behind Weight Loss

The exact mechanisms behind these benefits that help regulate weight loss are the abilities of jeera seeds to:

Improve digestion

Greater satiety or fullness

Better hydration levels

Lower calorie intake

Improved metabolic markers

Note: The exact effect after drinking jeera water depends on individual tolerance levels. Some people can't stick to the 56 days of drinking jeera water and need other digestive drinks.

What Happens To Your Body During 56 Days Of Drinking Jeera Water?

The compounds known as cuminaldehyde and thymol function as digestive enzyme stimulators, which makes jeera water support digestion. There are day-wise changes that happen internally, and understanding them is important to regulate your dose.

Days 1-7

Jeera water can improve your overall hydration habits as you are daily consuming a medium-sized glass of the drink. Those who suffer from post-meal bloating can see a reduction as their digestive function improves.

Note: You could see a drop on the weighing scale within this time period, as water retention and bloating can be reduced.

Weeks 2-4

Within 2 to 4 weeks of drinking jeera water, there is a significant reduction in snacking, and people can stick to their calorie-controlled diet. The gut sees visible improvement as it becomes more comfortable at digesting food.

Note: When you combine drinking jeera water with daily exercise and a healthy diet, the results are much better.

Weeks 5-8

There is a possibility of positive changes with regard to calorie control and sticking to your diet. When these small improvements are combined with healthy habits, their effects are much more visible.

Note: Research also says that factors such as diet quality, sleep, physical activity, and overall calorie balance are behind effective weight loss.

Scientific Research On Jeera And Weight Loss

Currently, there are multiple studies on jeera water and the natural remedy being able to aid in weight loss. But there are also limitations, as weight loss is a complex journey that every individual takes, and the way they maintain their goal weight depends on multiple factors. Be it body weight, body mass index, waist circumference, or body fat, natural remedies can only work when the body has the ideal environment to facilitate weight loss.

What Studies Have Found

The Frontiers in Nutrition Journal suggests that jeera water is associated with a reduced waist circumference, lower triglycerides, lower blood sugar levels, and an increase in good cholesterol.

The Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal documents that jeera water should be consumed daily for losing unwanted weight and improving metabolism.

Limitations Of Current Research

Currently, the research studies have small sample sizes that measure the effect of different cumin preparations. Jeera water that is prepared with a moderate dose of jeera seeds shows minimal changes, but its effect on boosting metabolism is significant. As a byproduct, weight loss happens when the approach to this natural remedy is targeted.

Can Jeera Water Reduce Belly Fat?

Jeera water can be used as a method to reduce belly fat, as it can effectively reduce fat storage. There is no direct correlation to reducing belly fat, but overall fat sees a reduction when healthy lifestyle changes are introduced with precision.

People need to maintain a calorie deficit to lose weight consistently and maintain it.

Other Health Benefits Of Drinking Jeera Water

There are limited clinical trials that reveal the health benefits of drinking jeera water. Jeera extract, supplementation, and powder yield the maximum benefit and have been deeply researched. If you want maximum health impact, then you need to grate whole jeera seeds, prepare a powder, and add it to boiling water for weight management. Besides weight loss, jeera water has these health benefits:

May improve digestion as it can help with improving metabolism.

Rich in antioxidants, as it can help reduce oxidative stress.

It may support blood sugar control, as it could help regulate insulin secretion.

Could improve cholesterol levels and improve heart health as a result.

May reduce bloating by improving metabolism.

Best Time To Drink Jeera Water For Weight Loss

Jeera water could be smartly used for weight loss when the timing of the drink could be synced to your digestive needs.

An empty stomach in the morning can be a great way to start your day.

Before meals, appetite control is essential as it could stop you from overeating.

Post-meal digestion support could prove ideal for those looking for a digestive boost.

How To Prepare Jeera Water At Home

Namely, there are three ways to prepare jeera water at home, as it needs to be soaked in water for its beneficial compounds to seep into it.

Method 1: Overnight Soaked Jeera Water

This method could be used, but there needs to be a favourable climate to avoid fermentation.

Method 2: Boiled Jeera Water

You can add jeera seeds, whole or in powder form, to boiled water for better infusion.

Method 3: Jeera-Lemon Water

This creates a better-tasting digestive drink, as lemon can boost the vitamin C in it.

Common Mistakes That May Prevent Weight Loss

There are common mistakes that people make when it comes to weight loss that need to be avoided. These mistakes can be the following:

Drinking jeera water, but overeating can negate the benefits.

A sedentary lifestyle can worsen your metabolism and digestive function.

Poor sleep habits can increase weight gain, which can worsen weight management.

Excess sugar intake can ruin your internal balance and hinder weight loss.

Relying on detox myths can prove damaging for long-term weight gain.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Drinking Jeera Water Daily?

Jeera water is considered to be a safe natural remedy, but consuming too much can cause digestive discomfort, heartburn, or interfere with certain medications in sensitive individuals.

Who Should Be Careful?

Pregnant women (consult a doctor)

People with low blood sugar

Those on diabetes medications

Individuals with digestive disorders

Jeera water should be consumed in moderation before or after dinner, as per its suitability for an individual. It is considered best to consult a nutritionist or dietician for a targeted approach to take with jeera water consumption if you want to lose weight effectively.

Also Read: Trans Fats, Saturated Fats And The Indian Diet: FSSAI Expert Shares Regulatory Perspective

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.